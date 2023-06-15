BTIG Research Raises Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Price Target to $20.00

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRCL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

NASDAQ GRCL opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

