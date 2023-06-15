Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Director William Enright Acquires 5,000 Shares

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Rating) Director William Enright acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BFRG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 302,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,492. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI makes up about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

