BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Stock Price Up 5%

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (OTC:BYDIF – Get Rating) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.26. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded BYD Electronic (International) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

BYD Electronic (International) Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.12.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides high-level assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts.

