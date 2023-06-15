Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,515,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,855,000 after buying an additional 7,072,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. 21,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.