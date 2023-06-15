Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $49.19, but opened at $50.30. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 437,979 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 37.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 34.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

