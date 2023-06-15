Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 106.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.40.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CFW traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.23. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.70 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The company has a market cap of C$332.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.95.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$493.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.05 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.2974684 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

