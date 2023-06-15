Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 46.2% in May

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,800 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 855,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Calibre Mining Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

