Callan Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after buying an additional 1,202,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $183.38. 319,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

