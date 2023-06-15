Callan Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,345 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $77,871,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.66. The stock had a trading volume of 700,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,714. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

