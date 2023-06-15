Callan Family Office LLC Invests $3.53 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $96.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,327 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

