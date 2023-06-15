Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $4.73 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.97. 4,216,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,804,960. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

