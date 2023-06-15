Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 702.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after acquiring an additional 866,125 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 529.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 860,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 548,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 537,927 shares during the period.
iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of REET stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 215,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,038. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $26.86.
iShares Global REIT ETF Profile
The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.