Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 702.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after acquiring an additional 866,125 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 529.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 860,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 548,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 537,927 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 215,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,038. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.