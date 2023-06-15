Callan Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 1,788 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.79. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.