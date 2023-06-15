Callan Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 2,752 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.84. The company had a trading volume of 884,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,926. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

