Callan Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 6,082 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,562,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after buying an additional 252,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $108.03. 70,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,084. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

