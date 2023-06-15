Callan Family Office LLC Takes $11.18 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 77,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $159.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,871. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.