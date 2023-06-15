Callan Family Office LLC Takes $11.18 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 77,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $159.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,871. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

