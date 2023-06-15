Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,607 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 958,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,398. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.