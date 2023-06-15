Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading Up 3.8%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Calloway’s Nursery Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Calloway’s Nursery Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.

Further Reading

