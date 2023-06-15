Cambian Group (LON:CMBN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $192.40

Cambian Group plc (LON:CMBN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.40 ($2.41) and traded as high as GBX 192.40 ($2.41). Cambian Group shares last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.41), with a volume of 54,471 shares trading hands.
Cambian Group Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.40.
Cambian Group Company Profile
Cambian Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist educational and behavioral health services for children in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of autism and learning difficulties, residential care and education, therapeutic fostering care and emotional support, and deaf.
