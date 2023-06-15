Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 205.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CPT traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $112.14. The stock had a trading volume of 553,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,554. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

See Also

