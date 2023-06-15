Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target to GBX 150

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Capital from GBX 166 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CAPD stock opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.27) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £196.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. Capital has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 118 ($1.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.