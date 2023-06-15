CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Trading Down 25%

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Rating) shares traded down 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 28,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

CanAsia Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

