CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $368,834.09 and $4.89 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,122.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00293052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00533069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00059323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.56 or 0.00412222 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003980 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.