Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.25

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 28510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

