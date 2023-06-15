Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.65. 33,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,336% from the average session volume of 2,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF

(Get Rating)

The Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (KOIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that uses a proprietary model in selecting stocks globally as fintech leaders. KOIN was launched on Jan 30, 2018 and is managed by Capital Link.

