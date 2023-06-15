Carol Lattouf Sells 3,634 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) SVP Carol Lattouf sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $14,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $73,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $3.55 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About 1stdibs.Com

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

