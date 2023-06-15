Castellan Group Takes $3.36 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Castellan Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.3% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $243.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

