Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of CBIO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 325,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.91.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

