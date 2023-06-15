Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is OLD Republic International Corp’s 5th Largest Position

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199,500 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.6% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $83,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.54. 731,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.17.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

