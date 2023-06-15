CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Short Interest Update

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CCFNB Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CCFN traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 921. CCFNB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

CCFNB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from CCFNB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. CCFNB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

