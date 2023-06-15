Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,150,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 561,957 shares.The stock last traded at $13.83 and had previously closed at $13.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.