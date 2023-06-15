Centersquare Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Agree Realty makes up 2.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 3.64% of Agree Realty worth $233,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,927,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $65.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,457,629.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

