Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 54,510 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,510 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of SBA Communications worth $133,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.28. 36,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $218.61 and a 12-month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

