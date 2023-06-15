Centersquare Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,184,453 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 4.87% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $66,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 40,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,675. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II bought 28,250 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,921.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Further Reading

