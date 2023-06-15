Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of STAG Industrial worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 196,563 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 87.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.57. 44,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $37.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

