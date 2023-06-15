Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464,637 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,257,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

Shares of RHP traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.67. 21,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,198. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

