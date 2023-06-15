Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $42.59 Million Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 1.96% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $42,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 796,437 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 671,366 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after purchasing an additional 421,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

