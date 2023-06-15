Centersquare Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.26. 28,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,822. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $147.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $111.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

