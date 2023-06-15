Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 249,825 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,379,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249,825 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty accounts for 1.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $130,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 121,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,386. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

