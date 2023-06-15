Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 2,807,621 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807,621 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Veris Residential worth $19,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 650,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 739.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 244,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,502,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 192,838 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 18,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,448. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veris Residential Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

