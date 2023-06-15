Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 467,915 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 467,915 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $20,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 95,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,215. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

