Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 65,892 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,892 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 258,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,693,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after buying an additional 86,966 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 49,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.42. 60,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

