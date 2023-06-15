Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

CNTA has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNTA stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,643.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $94,821. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,032 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 2,528,870 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,823,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 298,641 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.