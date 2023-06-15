Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Critical Contrast

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salzgitter has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Salzgitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Japan Railway 15.56% 5.92% 2.33% Salzgitter 7.04% 17.37% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Japan Railway $10.36 billion N/A $1.62 billion $0.81 15.57 Salzgitter $13.23 billion 0.15 $1.14 billion $1.66 2.20

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Salzgitter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Central Japan Railway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Salzgitter. Salzgitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Japan Railway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Central Japan Railway and Salzgitter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Japan Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A Salzgitter 2 6 0 0 1.75

Salzgitter has a consensus price target of $29.18, suggesting a potential upside of 699.32%. Given Salzgitter’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Salzgitter is more favorable than Central Japan Railway.

Summary

Salzgitter beats Central Japan Railway on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co. engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains. The Real Estate segment engages in the development of commercial facilities in stations and areas under elevated track columns. The Others segment manages hotels at major stations, travel business and advertising agencies. It also manufactures rolling stock and maintains, inspects and repairs railway facilities. The company was founded on April 1, 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products. The Mannesmann segment comprises of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision tubes, and stainless steel tubes. The Trading segment focuses on tightly-knit European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide that ensure that the Salzgitter Group’s products and services are marketed efficiently. The Technology segment consists of filling and packing technology segment, including special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company was founded on September 6, 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

