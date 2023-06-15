Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,888 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.22. The stock had a trading volume of 831,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,755. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

