Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,803 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of JMST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 233,807 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
