Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 86,287 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 86,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,031 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,918.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,786 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,336,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.87. 999,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,941. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

