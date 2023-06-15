Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,193 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $710,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,796,972 shares of company stock valued at $207,914,141. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $126.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,792. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.16. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

