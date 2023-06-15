Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.95. 7,766,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

