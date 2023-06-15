Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VCSH stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $75.63. 1,787,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

